BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

After talking with contacts over the last 24 hours, we have new intel to release on highly-regarded offensive lineman and recent Clemson official visitor William Satterwhite of Akron (OH).

The four-star prospect, billed 113th nationally overall regardless of position by Rivals.com, is set to reveal his college decision on Friday afternoon.

THURSDAY SATTERWHITE UDPATE (For subscribers-only)

SHOP NOW: Every ON SALE Clemson apparel/gear item at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!