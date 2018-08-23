Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Watching Jackson Carman develop should lend an appreciation for starting left tackle Mitch Hyatt, and we mean that as a compliment to both.

We noted this week that Carman – Clemson’s highly touted freshman – was working as the second-string left tackle during the media’s viewing window at a practice, having perhaps nudged ahead of Blake Vinson on the depth chart.

Our indications remain that he has a ways to go before necessarily earning the trust to garner snaps during important action.

But we’ve cited several occasions where we’ve been impressed this month by the advancements we’ve seen. He is usually one of the last to leave the practice fields, often working with grad assistant Maverick Morris on technique. You can tell Carman is well-liked by his peers, and he’s made strides in his conditioning related to targeted weight loss.