Tigerillustrated.com

Thursday Update
Is there reason for concern at cornerback given Mark Fields' recent injury?
When last seen by the media at Tuesday's practice, Fields was wearing yellow and quite gimpy as he walked. As he tried to pick up a loose football near his feet, he struggled mightily just to bend enough to grab it.
