Tigers roar back to bomb Miami 20-5

The Tigers improved to 15-4 overall and 1-2 in the ACC. The Hurricanes, who won the series 2-1, fell to 13-6 overall and 4-2 in ACC play.

CLEMSON -- No. 15 Clemson scored 12 runs in the first five innings and cruised to a 20-5 victory over No. 23 Miami (Fla.) at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Benjamin Blackwell led the Tigers’ 20-hit attack by going 4-for-5 with a homer, five RBIs and two runs. Tyler Corbitt added two of Clemson’s five home runs in the game. Every Tiger starter scored a run in the first five innings and every Tiger starter had a hit in the game. Clemson’s 20 runs were the most scored against the Hurricanes in the 77th all-time meeting.

Blackwell hit the first pitch of the bottom of the first inning over the fence for his second homer of the year, then he lined a two-out, run-scoring single in the second inning.

Clemson scored six runs in third inning, highlighted by run-scoring singles by Caden Grice and Dylan Brewer along with Blackwell’s two-run single.

After the Hurricanes manufactured a run in the top of the fourth inning, Max Wagner belted a two-run homer, his fifth of the year, in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Tigers answered a Hurricane run in the top of the fifth inning with another two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning, this time by Corbitt, his first long ball as a Tiger.

Yohandy Morales belted a three-run homer in the seventh inning.

The Tigers answered with six runs in the eighth inning, including Brewer’s two-run homer, his second of the year, and Corbitt’s second homer of the game, a two-run shot. Wagner added a two-run single in the eighth inning.