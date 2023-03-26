Caden Grice (1-0), who hit a three-run homer and a two-run homer, earned the win by pitching a career-high-tying 5.0 innings, allowing three hits and one run with six strikeouts.

The Tigers improved to 15-10 overall and 2-4 in the ACC. The Yellow Jackets, who won the series 2-1, fell to 16-8 overall and 5-4 in ACC play.

ATLANTA, Ga. -- The Clemson Tigers scored four runs in the fifth inning and seven runs in the sixth inning to defeat Georgia Tech 14-5 at Russ Chandler Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Georgia Tech starter Jackson Finley (1-2) suffered the loss, as he yielded five runs (four earned) on six hits in 5.2 innings pitched.

Blake Wright went 3-for-5 with a homer, double, four RBIs and two runs to lead Clemson’s 14-hit attack. Cooper Ingle went 3-for-5 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

The Tigers scored the game’s first run in the second inning on Wright’s fielder’s choice, then Wright lined a run-scoring double in the top of the fifth inning to double Clemson’s lead. The Tigers doubled their lead again later in the frame on Ingle’s two-out, two-run double.

After Georgia Tech scored a two-out run in the bottom of the fifth inning, Clemson scored seven runs, including five with two outs in the sixth inning to take a 12-1 lead. Wright blasted a two-run homer, his third of the year and first since opening day, then Ingle and Will Taylor hit two-out, run-scoring singles. Grice followed with a three-run homer.

Our off topics forum

In the eighth inning, Grice added a two-run homer, his second of the game and fifth of the season.

Clemson outhit Georgia Tech 14-9. Benjamin Blackwell and Riley Bertram also added two hits apiece.

Nick Clayton (3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER) and Willie Weiss (1 IP, 3 H, 3 ER) drew relief work for the Tigers.

The Tigers travel to Columbia, S.C. to take on College of Charleston on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Clemson is the designated visiting team and occupies the first-base dugout.

Every Clemson hat in stock at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!