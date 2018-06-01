Clemson's Seth Beer heads into the NCAA Tournament with a team-leading .316 batting average and a team-high 20 homers. Dawson Powers - Tigerillustrated.com

If you are a serious follower of Clemson baseball, you probably know Clemson hasn't been to the College World Series sine 2010. You probably also know that the Tigers, traditionally accustomed to dominating their home field during NCAA Tournament time, have struggled in that setting in recent years. But you probably don't know that Clemson's last six NCAA Tournament losses at home have come by a combined score of 59-15. You read that right. In 2011, Connecticut took two by an aggregate 21-7. Two years ago, Oklahoma State took two by a score of 21-4. And last year, Vanderbilt walked away with two victories by 17-4. If this were football, such a lopsided number would be memorized by even casual fans. In baseball it's something you have to think to look up before the magnitude of it hits you. So that's what this team is up against as it prepares to play Morehead State this evening. That history probably doesn't weigh on the minds of the players and coaches, but it is part of the backdrop for the outside world. Monte Lee was asked about the general topic of having lost the last two home regionals, and whether there's an extra sense of urgency. "I don’t know if I would say the sense of urgency is any different this year than in other years and with other teams," he said. "I think that this team this year is the most prepared and the most ready to handle it." It wasn't like Lee went into the 2016 or 2017 regionals openly fretting about his team's chances of holding up. He was also talking a good game in those instances because he had reason to. But there is reason to think this year will be different, and not just because Vanderbilt looks like a shell of the group that came in last year and humbled the Tigers.

Eight-game winner Brooks Crawford, who holds a 3.35 ERA, will get the start for Clemson tonight. Dawson Powers - Tigerillustrated.com

This Clemson team has an extraordinary number of players who have been through the wars. Seth Beer, Logan Davidson and Chris Williams have started a combined 459 career games. Jordan Greene has started 114, Robert Jolly 99 and Grayson Byrd 97. Tonight's starter, Brooks Crawford, is a junior. Closer Ryley Gilliam has 66 career appearances.

So while there are still questions about how good this team really is, questions about whether it'll be able to be consistent enough offensively to put together an extended postseason run, there's also no doubt this crew has a wealth of experience. You have to think that means something at some crucial points this weekend, maybe even next weekend if the Tigers get to play for the right to go back to Omaha. Maybe it keeps games from getting out of hand the way they have so often in the Tigers' NCAA appearances lately. At his press conference Thursday, Lee was flanked by Davidson and third-year sophomore Jake Higginbotham. These are two important figureheads who have supplied the type of player-driven leadership that coaches love. "These guys are older," Lee said. "I think the experience and the maturity, this team is very calm. It's a very poised group. I think they can handle the moment. They’re not a super emotional club. So overall I don’t have to do as much, I don’t think, with this group. I think they know the expectations. They police themselves very, very well. So we have less meetings and it’s more about them running it. That’s been the biggest difference. These two guys are on our leadership council. "A lot of times instead of me sending messages I just go to them and meet with them and get their perspective and let them send the messages. That’s been the biggest change, I think, is it’s a player-driven, leadership-driven team this year. And these guys have done a phenomenal job of running the team." When Clemson lost 6-1 at Georgia on April 17, Lee had plenty of reason to blow a gasket. The Tigers were not competitive, falling behind 6-1 after three innings, and their record stood at 26-11.

Hoschton, Ga. native Jake Higginbotham is 6-1 with a 3.27 ERA in 77 innings of work this season. Dawson Powers - Tigerillustrated.com

The season could've gone either way at that point. Plenty of coaches would've tightened things up, become more demanding and more edgy. Lee opted to go the opposite route, and his team proceeded to win 19 of the next 22 games.

"There’s really nothing to change," Lee said. "The biggest thing is as you progress throughout the year, I try to back off more. The guys have heard my messages over and over and over again. I think they understand what’s important to me as a head coach. We’re going to have fun every day. My guys are going to come to the ballpark and they’re going to enjoy being here first and foremost. "We give our guys the ability to play aggressive and fail. That’s another big part of what we do. So for me at this point in the season, I’ve really just kind of backed off really the second half of the year. Because I think oftentimes when you go through those up and down moments throughout the year, especially the down moments, that’s when coaches want to try to fix everything. The one thing I’ve learned in years past is don’t try to fix everything when things aren’t going as well as you’d like for them to go." It seems like Clemson is ready to fix its trend of postseason breakdowns and meltdowns. It seems like the time is now.

Memorial Day Week SALE on CLEMSON Gear & Apparel