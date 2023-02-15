CLEMSON -- On New Year's Day 2021, most Clemson fans weren't terribly apprehensive about a CFP semifinal game against Ohio State that night.

As they counted down the hours, they watched Georgia getting all it could handle from Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl and mocked the Bulldogs from a position of comfort -- as in, comfort that Kirby Smart's program wasn't really a threat to the brilliance Dabo Swinney had built over the previous six-plus seasons.

The point of this is not to rehash history that all of you undoubtedly remember, but to remind that things can change in a hurry, and in ways we simply can't remotely conceive in those moments of comfort.

In that moment on Jan. 1, 2021, no one on the planet would have suggested Georgia was on the verge of becoming dynastic on the strength of not just great defense, but on expert offensive scheming from Todd Monken and generational quarterback play from a backup on that 2020 team named Stetson Bennett.