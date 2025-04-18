Titsworth leads No. 2 Clemson past No. 17 Louisville 2-1

The Tigers, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 35-6 overall and 13-4 in the ACC. The Cardinals dropped to 27-11 overall and 9-8 in ACC play.

CLEMSON -- Sophomore righthander Drew Titsworth pitched 6.0 innings in his first career start to lead No. 2 Clemson to a 2-1 victory over No. 17 Louisville at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday.

Titsworth (4-0) earned the win in a career-long outing, allowing just three hits and no walks with three strikeouts. Titsworth threw a total of 87 pitches. The outing lowered his season ERA to 2.86 from 3.63.

Lucas Mahlstedt pitched the ninth inning to record his 14th save of the year. Joe Allen (0 IP, 1 H), T.P. Wentworth (1 IP) and Reed Garris (1 IP) also received work on the mound for the Tigers.

Louisville starter Ethan Eberle (3-1) suffered the loss, as he gave up three hits, one run and no walks with three strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched.

Jacob Jarrell scored the game’s first run when he led off the fifth inning with his 10th homer of the year.

In the seventh inning, Luke Gaffney belted a run-scoring double.

Louisville's Jake Munroe hit a two-out solo homer in the ninth inning.

The Tigers outhit the Cardinals 6-5.

The series concludes Saturday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.