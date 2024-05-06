BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

A top-100 prospect has lined up another Clemson visit after a pair of Clemson coaches watched him practice last week.

He's already quite familiar with assistant coach Nick Eason and has a former teammate who is currently on the Tigers' football roster.

There's also another connection to Clemson, as his grandmother is a former Tiger student-athlete.

Tigerillustrated.com has the latest following our Monday interview.

TOP 100 LINEBACKER SETS CLEMSON RETURN DATE (For subscribers-only)

********************

BIG MAY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!