CLEMSON -- When the first-team defense trotted out for a stadium scrimmage last Saturday, one corner (Nate Wiggins) was a name you'd expect to hear.

The other, Malcolm Greene, produces a bit of a double-take.

He's been injured so much that you sort of forget he's even around.

But Greene, preparing for his fourth year of eligibility, is talking big things.