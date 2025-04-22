Transfer guard picks Clemson

Clemson has netted another key piece for its backcourt next season.

He averaged 15.0 points for the Blue Raiders this past season, shooting 41.1 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from 3 and 82.2 percent from the foul line.

Porter reached 24 points in a game on seven occasions, posting a season-high 29 points in a win against Jacksonville State.

Arizona State, Maryland, Missouri, Ole Miss and Seton Hall were also involved with Porter, per Tigerillustrated.com sources.

The Houston, Texas, native makes for Clemson's sixth portal acquisition this off-season, joining Nevada forward/center Nick Davidson, Utah Valley forward/center Carter Welling, UGA center R.J. Godfrey, Utah forward Jake Wahlin and UAB guard Butta Johnson.

Clemson assistant coach Sean Dixon played a considerable role in pursuit, as Dixon served as a Middle Tennessee assistant when Porter originally signed with the Blue Raiders.

There were other connections involved, and we would tell you the Tigers pulled rank late in this recruitment to slingshot past Missouri and Ole Miss in particular.

Clemson loses considerable scoring from its backcourt with the departures of Chase Hunter and Jaeden Zackery, and Porter comes in as part of the devised solution as someone who can create his own shot and get a bucket when needed.

The senior guard has 72 career starts on the collegiate level.

Porter, a two-time second-team Conference USA selection, turned 23 years old last month (March 5).

Tigerillustrated.com will of course have much more on Porter, including behind-the-scenes details on his recruitment, in our Monday Insider.