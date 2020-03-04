Transfer reform vs. Clemson's culture & The Process
CLEMSON | Xavier McKinney said something interesting last week at the NFL Combine when looking back on the early stages of his time at Alabama.
Life is brutally hard for freshmen everywhere, but in particular at Alabama. McKinney said those days under Nick Saban were "a little rough."
"I used to think he didn't really like me," McKinney said. "But over the years, I think we've grown. He's come to trust me."
Had McKinney been able to transfer right away without penalty, perhaps his present wisdom would not include three years learning and growing under Saban.
Perhaps he'd instead be looking back and reflecting on a decision to transfer to a school with a more player-friendly coach.
Maybe Dabo Swinney.
We're getting ahead of ourselves here. We don't even know whether Swinney would consider altering a talent-procurement model that to date has steadfastly resisted transfers.
We're also not saying that staying in Tuscaloosa wasn't exactly what McKinney needed as he blossomed into a talent that could be a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
