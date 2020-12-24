TigerIllustrated - Trevor Lawrence named a Heisman Finalist

Tigerillustrated.com, The No. 1 Authority on Clemson Football and Recruiting, is offering a Christmas Subscription Sale! Get the first year of your subscription for just $1.67 a month for all of 2021. That's 80% OFF!!! Just sign up HERE and use the promo code: Tigers20 If you are a previous subscriber, please use the code above and sign up HERE. **** OFFER expires at midnight on Saturday, December 26. ****

Will Trevor Lawrence become Clemson's first-ever Heisman Trophy winner? (Getty)

Per the Heisman Trophy Trust, "The Heisman Memorial Trophy annually recognizes the outstanding college football player whose performance best exhibits the pursuit of excellence with integrity," a description that encapsulates Lawrence's prolific junior season in 2020 as well as his historic Clemson career. The finalist selection is additional recognition for a player that has served as one of the preeminent faces and voices of college football in recent years. Within the last few weeks, Lawrence has also been named as a Maxwell Award finalist, a Davey O'Brien Award finalist and a Manning Award finalist. On Wednesday, he earned ACC Player of the Year honors after a 322-yard passing performance for which he earned ACC Championship Game MVP in a commanding 34-10 win against No. 2 Notre Dame. Entering bowl season, he is the only quarterback in the nation to defeat multiple AP Top 10 teams this season.