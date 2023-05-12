LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Tigerillustrated.com, The No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting, is offering a special, 30-Day FREE membership!

For Florida State, last year's uprising in football and the high acclaim it produced for 2023 came at a good time relative to the conversations that will take place next week at the ACC spring meetings.

Not that the Seminoles' administration would be a wallflower at these proceedings if not for the resurgence under Mike Norvell, because they've always tended to speak up and speak out without fear of hurting feelings.

But clout does matter, and FSU has some now.

While it's not at all smart to look at the present version of FSU and dismiss them, it's also not wise to gloss over Clemson's reign.

That's probably how Dabo Swinney views it as he takes a brief look at some of these post-spring polls that have his team looking up at Norvell's.

Years-long supremacy and a one-year flash make for good dance partners in spring-meeting conference rooms as Clemson and FSU look to maximize their clout.

But come Sept. 23 in Death Valley -- and, perhaps, Dec. 2 in Charlotte -- what is good for combined leverage in May will turn into tribal warfare.

The stuff happening next week on plush carpet in Amelia Island conference rooms is important.

The stuff happening on grass this fall between Clemson and FSU is primal.

