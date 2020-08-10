TigerIllustrated - Trump retweets Trevor, supports college football season

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE to check out all of our inventory, plus early summer DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel!

Early Monday morning Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence continued his push to keep the 2020 college football season alive amid reports the Big Ten and Pac-12 were at the doorstep of cancelling the season.

Later Monday, the President of the United States was paying attention to Lawrence's message.

Shortly after 1 p.m. President Donald J. Trump retweeted a tweet from Lawrence, stating the following:

"The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled."