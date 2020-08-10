TigerIllustrated - Trump retweets Trevor, supports college football season

Trump retweets Trevor, supports college football season
Early Monday morning Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence continued his push to keep the 2020 college football season alive amid reports the Big Ten and Pac-12 were at the doorstep of cancelling the season.
Later Monday, the President of the United States was paying attention to Lawrence's message.
Shortly after 1 p.m. President Donald J. Trump retweeted a tweet from Lawrence, stating the following:
"The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled."
The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled. #WeWantToPlay https://t.co/lI3CCKZ4ID— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020
Play College Football!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020
