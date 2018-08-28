THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson's 2014 defense is revered as the gold standard in the Tigers' defensive meeting rooms.

The only guys on the roster who were around back then were Kendall Joseph and Chris Register, both of whom were redshirted.

But the spirit of that defense lurks in the halls of Clemson's lavish operations facility, in the hearts and minds of the players and coaches, largely because each year's defense is reminded of it regularly.