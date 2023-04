CLEMSON -- As the 2022 season neared, Dabo Swinney expressed full confidence that Clemson's offensive line would boast a full list of dependable depth options.

"I think we've got nine guys today that I feel good about," he said. "I think they're very functional, and I think we're right there at 10, 11. We've got a 10th guy that's kind of right there -- he might not be quite ready for where we need him this game, but he's right there. And then we've got an 11th guy that I think is pretty close too. So I feel pretty good about it."

This was nine days before the season opener against Georgia Tech. And the Tigers had Furman and Louisiana Tech in the next two games, so there was opportunity to further build the depth early in the season.