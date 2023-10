BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Clemson entered the 2023 season needing to show considerable improvement on defense.

Let's put it this way: Just because Dabo Swinney decided to can Brandon Streeter after Year 1 as a coordinator while standing pat on defense didn't mean everything was hunky-dory on Wes Goodwin's side.

Six games into the season? The Tigers now rank seventh nationally in total defense.

But we see some storms ahead, as the second half of this season will bring the final word on the 2023 defense.

