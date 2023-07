BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

As usual, it's been another busy day at Tigerillustrated.com, as unofficially the preseason is now underway following Clemson's annual summer media outing earlier today.

ALSO SEE: What Dabo Swinney said at Tuesday's media outing | Tuesday Media Outing Update III | Tuesday A.M. Clemson Football Nuggets | Tuesday Morning Clemson Football Notes | MONDAY INSIDER | SUMMER UPDATE: Xavier Thomas

After spending more time on Clemson's campus, we have additional info to release to subscribers in our fifth update of the day, including more we are hearing on three true freshmen.

TUESDAY EVENING NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)

SHOP NOW: Every ON SALE Clemson apparel/gear item at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!