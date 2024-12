BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

The floodgates opened Monday as the NCAA's transfer portal formally began business.

In our first update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we've got intel on two potential portal candidates of interest for Clemson. And one is a familiar recruiting name of the four-star variety to our subscribers.

Also, our final word on departed wide receiver Noble Johnson.

TUESDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)