BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Fresh off a highly successful Elite Retreat, the last 24 hours remained very busy for Clemson coaches who were back on the road recruiting.

In our first update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, our Tuesday update on where things stand with Savannah (Ga.) five-star defensive lineman Elijah Griffin following a Monday school stop from head coach Dabo Swinney and assistant coaches Nick Eason and C.J. Spiller.

Our Tuesday update on Rome (Ga.) four-star defender and weekend Clemson visitor Jaedon Harmon.

And a flurry of Clemson commits has the Tigers' recruiting class ranking on the move.

TUESDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

**********************

BIG JANUARY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!