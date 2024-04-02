BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Today's Insider has an underclassman flavor with two prospects who have ties to Clemson's football program.

Our latest on Jefferson (Ga.) linebacker Max Brown, the younger brother of Clemson true freshman linebacker and former Rivals100 recruit Sammy Brown.

Also, our update on a Florida linebacker we have been tracking who is about to make a return trip to Clemson.

And additional intel on one of Clemson's newest football offers - four-star wide receiver Samari Reed of Coconut Creek, Fla.

TUESDAY RECRUITING INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

***********************

BIG MARCH DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!