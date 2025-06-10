BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

15 of the 21 offers dispatched to juniors by Clemson's football staff over the last week have been to four stars.

Here's where we underline that nearly half of Clemson's current commitments (8 of 18) came from last year's first-week offers, while another commitment was offered a week later.

Tigerillustrated.com has much more to report to subscribers, including of course recruiting nuggets and additional camp developments, in our first update of the day.

TUESDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)