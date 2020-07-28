Decision day has arrived for the next Clemson target in the crosshairs.

Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley four-star defensive tackle Payton Page will reveal his choice this evening during a 6 p.m. ceremony at a local baseball training facility.

Clemson is joined by Tennessee and UNC as the stated finalists for Page (6-4, 330), ranked No. 30 nationally by Rivals.com. Tigerillustrated.com projected Page to Clemson in our Monday Insider.