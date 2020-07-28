Tuesday Insider Notes
Decision day has arrived for the next Clemson target in the crosshairs.
Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley four-star defensive tackle Payton Page will reveal his choice this evening during a 6 p.m. ceremony at a local baseball training facility.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Clemson is joined by Tennessee and UNC as the stated finalists for Page (6-4, 330), ranked No. 30 nationally by Rivals.com. Tigerillustrated.com projected Page to Clemson in our Monday Insider.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news