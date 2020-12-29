 TigerIllustrated - Tuesday Insider Notes
Tuesday Insider Notes

While Clemson builds toward Friday’s College Football Playoffs semifinals, preparations are being made for the program’s next batch of recruits to arrive shortly thereafter.

Of the Tigers’ 18 signees two weeks ago, 13 are slated to become early enrollees.

The newcomers report to campus Sunday.

