TigerIllustrated - Tuesday Insider Notes

The standoff continues a week longer.

On Monday, Martin (Tenn.) Westview four-star quarterback Ty Simpson postponed his Friday announcement ceremony due to the unlikelihood school will be in session. Snow and sleet blanketed the area as 5-9 inches of snow were expected to hit.

So Simpson (6-2, 185), ranked No. 36 nationally by Rivals.com, moved his decision to Feb. 26.

Alabama, Clemson and Tennessee are the credible finalists, and we have expressed that we'd give the nod to the Tide.