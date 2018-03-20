Ticker
football

Tuesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

--- By its own measure, Clemson has posted unprecedented success this spring in attracting prospects from Florida for visits.

Another Sunshine State four-star is slated to tour the campus today.

Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) Benjamin School cornerback Kaiir Elam will make a stop during a spring break trip of several colleges this week.

Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) four-star defensive back and Clemson target Kaiir Elam.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
