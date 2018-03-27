Ticker
Tuesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow
Recruiting Analyst

--- We covered the most timely news and pertinent nuggets from this past weekend’s The Opening Atlanta regional in our “Monday Insider.”

Let’s touch on several other notable items:

Thomaston (Ga.) Upson-Lee four-star defensive end Travon Walker remains a priority target for Clemson’s staff as well.

Walker (6-4, 262), ranked No. 40 nationally by Rivals.com, once again validated that standing on the Tigers’ board, in our estimation.

Tjvc1wgix2poc6rmledr
Travon Walker of Thomaston (Ga.), the nation's No. 4 strongside end prospect.
Tigerillustrated.com
