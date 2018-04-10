Ticker
Tuesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

--- There were so many goings-on yesterday that we could have produced an Insider for today matching the Monday edition’s prodigious length.

Let’s start with Clemson’s newest offer.

As noted, Naples (Fla.) four-star running back Cesare “Chez” Mellusi picked up an offer during Monday’s visit to campus.

Mellusi is rated 21st nationally among running back prospects, according to Rivals.com.
