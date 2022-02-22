Clemson has made a nice living off some Florida speed at receiver through the Dabo Swinney era.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

We can tell you the Tigers are in line to draw a visit next month from a dynamic Sunshine State athlete who has been one of the fastest-risers in the country this calendar year.

Orlando (Fla.) Boone four-star receiver Aidan Mizell has expressed the intent to visit Clemson in March, per Tigerillustrated.com sources. A date has not yet been specified.

Mizell (6-2, 180), ranked No. 91 nationally by Rivals.com, earned four-star stature from the network earlier this month.

He didn't score his first offer until UCF pulled the trigger in October. But Mizell's stock has blown up since his junior film began circulating -- highlighting a campaign where he caught 47 balls for 1,003 yards and 18 touchdowns, a whopping 21.3 yards per-catch average.