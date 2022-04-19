Tuesday Insider Notes
In our Monday Insider, we laid out three defensive ends who have made plans to be at Clemson's major June 3-5 official visit weekend.
We closed with the tease that more are expected to be there as well as the Tigers seek to replenish the pass-rush cupboard with early resolution this summer.
The latest attendant we'll unveil is one of our stated favorite prospects this cycle.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news