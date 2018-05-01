Ticker
Tuesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

--- Clemson made the cut for a couple of relevant targets Monday.

Forest Park (Ga.) four-star defensive end Justin Eboigbe included the Tigers in his top five, while Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage linebacker Drake Thomas listed Clemson in his final eight.

