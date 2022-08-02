There are several notable recruiting wheels in motion coming out of the weekend.

We start with Stockbridge (Ga.) corner Shelton Lewis, whom we mentioned arrived at North Carolina on Saturday night in order to get one final look before his reported Aug. 8 decision.

We gained confirmation Monday that Lewis (5-11, 180) stopped by Clemson en route to UNC, hence his arrival after the Tar Heels' practice and activities Saturday.

Our indications hold that Lewis has not given definitive word regarding his choice yet.