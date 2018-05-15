THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

--- A little more on Clemson’s newest commitment, Williamsport (Md.) defensive tackle Tayquon Johnson.

We’ve mentioned a few times that the Tigers had been pursuing Johnson (6-2, 290) pretty heavily under-the-radar in recent weeks.

Based on our feedback, the pendulum really swung in Clemson’s favor with his early April visit.