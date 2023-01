Just like that, Clemson's sitting in good company.

Commitments from a pair of four-stars following Saturday's elite junior day has quickly changed the complexion of the Tigers' early recruiting efforts, and arguably beneficially so.

Monday's pledge from LaGrange (Ga.) Troup County four-star safety Noah Dixon pushed Clemson to five pledges already -- tied for seventh-most among power conference schools, with UGA and Florida State leading the way at nine.