THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

-- A lot of prominent programs have saved a visit to the Palmetto State for this week.

The clock is ticking on Friday’s decision announcement for Greenwood (S.C.) Emerald tight end Luke Deal, and suitors are getting in their final pitches.

TigerIllustrated.com took in Emerald’s spring practice Monday and spoke with numerous contacts around his recruitment. Here’s the latest: