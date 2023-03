Clemson keeps striking gold in Texas, and the Tigers might have again with their latest offer.

Lancaster (Texas) four-star defensive back Corian Gipson picked up an offer Monday as part of his trip to campus.

We subsequently reported that Gipson (6-0, 170), ranked No. 88 nationally by Rivals.com, had already locked in to be at Clemson's official visit weekend June 2-4.

If this seems abrupt because Gipson hasn't been mentioned in connection with Clemson before -- well, that's because this has indeed come together fast.