1. As previously mentioned, the Dabo Swinney Camp kicks off next with the first of its two Tuesday-through-Thursday sessions.

With half its class yet to fill, Clemson is expected to have several pertinent prospects this cycle roll through these next two weeks.

Yet we aren’t so sure the most substantive value won’t be the time and experience spent with some of the notable rising juniors already emerging as priority targets for the 2020 class.