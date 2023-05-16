BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

This is the first of two recruiting Insiders today at Tigerillustrated.com.

Highlights from this one include ...

-- Is there a ripple effect on mutual targets between Clemson and UGA following the Bulldogs' acquisition of five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola on Monday?

-- Additional Clemson assistant football coach recruiting stops.

-- Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is about to catch another flight to see a quarterback we have written about numerous times over the last year. And he's one of the top 100 recruits in the country.

-- There is a new name to know in the state of Virginia we are tracking.

-- What we are hearing on Pinson (Ala.) QB and 2022 Dabo Swinney camper Kamari McClellan.

TUESDAY INSIDER NOTES (For subscribers-only)

SHOP NOW: Clemson apparel ON SALE at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!