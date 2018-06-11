Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-11 22:42:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Tuesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The second three-day session of the Dabo Swinney gets underway this afternoon.

As we’ve foreshadowed, this week stands to attract a greater volume of the talent than the opening session.

We’ve already run through a bunch of the notable names coming to town. But one of the prospects who piques our interest most is someone we hadn’t unveiled to date.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}