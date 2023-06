It's decision day for a prime Clemson target.

Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside School four-star safety Ricardo Jones will disclose his choice in a ceremony at his school beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Jones (6-2, 200), ranked No. 168 nationally by Rivals.com, has Clemson among his stated finalists along with Florida State, Tennessee and Auburn.

Clemson, as you know, is the only suitor who wound up drawing an official visit -- as Jones cancelled on FSU before this past weekend.

Tigerillustrated.com first issued its projection for Jones to Clemson in our June 12 Insider.