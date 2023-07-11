BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

It's a new day at Tigerillustrated.com. And that means another recruiting Insider.

Highlights from today's Insider include ...

-- Clemson's coaching staff is set to expand its offensive line board and we have some early details to share with subscribers in this Insider, including an expected phone call between offensive line coach Thomas Austin and a prospect later today.

-- We have the latest on a four-star prospect from the state of North Carolina who remains high on the Tigers.

-- Our Tuesday update on a highly-regarded defensive end who camped at Clemson last month.

-- And what we are hearing on Highland Home (Ala.) four-star defender J.J. Faulk.

TUESDAY INSIDER NOTES (For subscribers-only)

SHOP NOW: Every ON SALE Clemson apparel/gear item at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!