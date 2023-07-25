BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

It's a new day at Tigerillustrated.com. And that means another recruiting Insider.

Highlights from today's Insider include ...

-- There is another four-star prospect from the state of Georgia we are keeping an eye on. We have more to report on his recruitment.

-- We have the latest on a top 40 recruit and longtime Clemson target who was on campus for an official visit last month.

-- And why we think it's a good thing for Clemson to have missed out on a four-star whose drama-filled recruitment is hardly a surprise to us.

TUESDAY INSIDER NOTES (For subscribers-only)

SHOP NOW: Every ON SALE Clemson apparel/gear item at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!