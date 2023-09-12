BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

The announced noon kickoff for the Clemson - Florida State game is a field goal kick into the elbow for Clemson's efforts and desires to maximize the game as a banner recruiting opportunity.

The Tigers will nonetheless manage to attract plenty of quality prospects from Georgia, most importantly.

We have the latest on a four-star prospect with ties to Clemson's football program who remains on course to visit.

Also, we have confirmed more four-star prospects who were seen by Clemson's coaches last Friday.

And we have a final word on a four-star target from the state of Alabama.

TUESDAY INSIDER NOTES (For subscribers-only)

JUST RELEASED: The new Clemson Nike Zoom Pegasus 40 Running Shoes now in stock at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!