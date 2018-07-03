Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-03 06:34:30 -0500') }}

Tuesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

Another offensive line candidate picked a school Monday, while a prospective target more in the crosshairs is close to pledging elsewhere as well.

Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman three-star tackle John Gelotte committed to Duke on Monday afternoon, choosing the Blue Devils over UNC, Pittsburgh and Northwestern.

Gelotte (6-5, 250) competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp for a day less than three weeks ago in search of an offer.

His teammate, interior lineman Mason Trotter, perhaps had the stronger showing. And thus Gelotte moved on with the process.

The offensive line recruit we have been keeping a closer eye on is Strongville (Ohio) guard J.D. Duplain.

Strongville (OH) offensive lineman J.D. Duplain continues to be under evaluation by Clemson's staff.
