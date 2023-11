BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

In our first update of the day, we have the latest on two in-state four-star prospects. Clemson and South Carolina have already offered one, while the other was on Clemson's campus last weekend.

Also, we have updates on additional Clemson visitors. Both also are in-state prospects.

TUESDAY INSIDER NOTES (For subscribers-only)

Bundle up with DEALS on Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!