One of the prevalent and pressing themes for the coming recruiting cycle remains to what degree Clemson manages to address restocking the defensive end cupboard.

We closed our Monday Insider with news that the Tigers will host a priority target at their elite junior day in Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley high-four star Bryce Davis.

GIVE A GIFT SUBSCRIPTION TO TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Per our intel, another of the big-bodied offers is to be on hand, too.