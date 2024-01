BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

In the first of three updates today at Tigerillustrated.com, the latest on an in-state prospect who has now locked in another campus visit with Clemson as his offer sheet continues to expand.

More on Clemson's coaches hitting the road recruiting with Dabo Swinney.

An additional note on the coaching staff's second junior day (in March).

And our Tuesday update on a four-star prospect from Alabama we have been tracking.

TUESDAY INSIDER NOTES (For subscribers-only)

************************

BIG JANUARY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!