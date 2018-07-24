THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

-- With just about every major program holding a recruiting social this weekend, it’s more of a waiting game than ever for college coaches to see which recruits actually make it to their event.

We’ve already outlined, for example, the high-stakes microscope on Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer high-four star corner Andrew Booth and what’s at stake with possible visits to Clemson and/or Auburn.

Another decorated prospect whom numerous colleges are awaiting word is Charlotte (N.C.) Harding five-star athlete Quavaris Crouch.