THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Yet again, patience proves the virtue in recruiting.

Clemson’s recruiting class isn’t perfect, and yes it could stand to add some quality offensive linemen.

But this past weekend is evidence for why we pound the drum on waiting to see whom the Tigers get before rendering judgment on a cycle’s recruiting efforts.

There have been periods this calendar year when some folks have questioned, to put it kindly, Clemson’s lack of recruiting momentum. Know what? The same thing has gone on within the fan bases at Georgia and Alabama, too.

It can all change in a flash, and it usually does with the elite programs.

Clemson and Georgia have closed the summer with tremendous bangs, which certainly comes as no coincidence based on program profile and recruiting track records.